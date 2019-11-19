Council repairs vandalism at Esplanade memorial for Bay boys

The memorial to two young Hervey Bay boys who lost their lives to cancer has been restored by the council after vandals attacked the site.

The memorial to two young Hervey Bay boys who lost their lives to cancer has been restored by the council after vandals attacked the site.

A CRUEL attack by heartless vandals on a memorial site for two boys who died tragically of disease has been repaired by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Two benches installed along the boardwalk, which is named in honour of Cooper Christian, who died of a rare brain tumour when we was six, and Tom Messer, who died of a blood disorder when he was 7, were extensively damaged last month.

At the time, Jessie Mahoney, Cooper's sister, described the vandalism as "heartless".

"I don't understand how someone can do what they've done with his plaque right there on his chair," she said.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour had one word to describe the vandals who caused the damage.

"It's despicable," he said.

"It's outrageous - I'm disappointed."

Work was quickly carried out to restore the memorial to the two boys.