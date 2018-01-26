Council responds to mayor Loft's potential dismissal

STATEMENT: Council released a statement saying things will operate as normal until the State Government makes a decision.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has released a statement in the wake of new Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issuing mayor Chris Loft with an intent to dismiss on Thursday afternoon.

In an unprecedented move, Mr Hinchliffe revoked the suspension notice issued by his predecessor to Cr Loft on December 5, 2017.

Council released the below statement on Thursday evening after news broke of Mr Hinchliffe's action:

"Fraser Coast Regional Council has been advised that the Minister for Local Government has issued the Mayor with a Notice to show cause why he should not be dismissed as a Mayor and Councillor

The notice provides the Mayor with seven days to show cause as to why he should not be dismissed.

Until the Minister makes a determination, the Mayor will retain his position as Mayor and will carry out the duties normally associated with the position.

While the matter is being determined Fraser Coast Regional Council will continue to operate as normal.

Until the matter is dealt with, Council will not be making statements that speculate about the Mayor's future."

The action taken by the State Government was sparked last year when former Local Government Minister Mark Furner issued a seven-day suspension notice for "repeated findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct during (CrLoft's) tenure as Mayor".