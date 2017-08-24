Council responds to worst roads concerns

Council will call for contractors to tender for stage one of the Walker Street reconstruction in Maryborough by the end of August. Paul Truscott on Walker St.

RECONSTRUCTION on the street voted as one of the worst in Maryborough is set to start this year.

Council will call for contractors to tender for stage one of the Walker St reconstruction in Maryborough by the end of August.

Councillor Paul Truscott said plans for the two stage project are complete with the first stage between Neptune and Stevenson sts to be rebuilt this year.

Stage two, between Stevenson and Croydon sts will be rebuilt in 2019/2020.

"Wide Bay Water has already relocated the underground water mains and put in the new connections to houses,” Cr Paul Truscott said.

"During the relocation of water services the concrete footpath has been removed and replaced with a temporary asphalt footpath,” he said.

It comes after a recent Chronicle report revealed that Fraser Coast drivers have had a gutful of the state of the roads in Maryborough especially along Walker St.

A new footpath, to replace the one removed when the new water pipes were installed will be built as part of the reconstruction project.

Council anticipates a contractor being appointed by mid-October and the project taking 16 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Mr Truscott said due to the nature of work there will be traffic disruptions during the project with traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Cr Truscott urged residents that, where possible, to consider alternative traffic routes while the works are carried out.

A detailed traffic plan will be released by the contractor before works start.

The project is being equally funded by the Australian Government through the Roads to Recovery Program and Council.