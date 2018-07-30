Council responds to viral video about Hervey Bay tap water quality

SAFE TO DRINK: A viral video posted online claims Hervey Bay's tap water could be causing skin rashes. Council has responded that local water is safe to drink.

DEPUTY mayor Darren Everard has debunked a viral video which claims Hervey Bay's tap water could be causing rashes.

Caren Gibbs made a splash when she posted the video titled 'There seems to be a problem with the water in Hervey Bay' to Facebook showing her testing tap water and purified water with an electrolysis kit.

Cr Everard has come out in response to the video defending the quality of local tap water.

"Our water is perfectly safe," he said.

In the four minute video, Ms Gibbs tests a glass of purified water alongside a glass of tap water with the kit she had bought online.

Within a minute the tap water begins to turn yellow and murky while the purified water does not react.

"Look at the colour that is changing in your tap water Hervey Bay," Ms Gibbs says in the video.

"How many of you would drink that? Many of you are."

The video at the time of print had been viewed 36,000 times and shared 623 times.

When asked about the response to the video, Ms Gibbs said she had no intention of causing fear.

"I don't think the water's unsafe to drink and it was never our intention to scare people," she said.

"We're not trying to get people to buy filters or water either - just pointing out what we think was causing the rash.

"We didn't expect the response we got."

Cr Everard said residents experiencing skin irritations should consult their doctor.

"(The test in the video) indicates nothing more than there are some minerals in the water," he said.

"Wide Bay Water has a comprehensive testing regime in place to ensure that it meets Australian drinking water guidelines."

Hervey Bay's water scored 100 per cent for levels of manganese, copper, escherichia chlorine, pH, Zinc and Iron in its June 2014- June 2015 report.

The water also scored 99.83 % for its turbidity (the clarity of the water).

Cr Everard said Mrs Gibbs' video simply depicted electrolysis in action.

"The iron electrode of the machine the woman puts into the water is being dissolved by the current travelling through the water," he said.

"As the iron electrode dissolves it rapidly oxidises with oxygen in the water to produce iron oxide which turns the water red or muddy looking.

"The reaction doesn't occur in the other glass because the minerals have been removed so the current cannot pass through it and electrolysis does not occur.

"All it is showing is that there are traces of minerals in the water, not that there is anything harmful in the water.

"During the water treatment process, we also add calcium (added as lime) to ensure that the water is pH neutral and not corrosive which would eat away metallic pipes."