Council service trialled in remote Fraser Coast areas

FROM July 1 a mobile customer service unit will be trialled in remote areas of the Fraser Coast region.

The unit will allow ratepayers in the smaller communities of the division to access a range of services such as making EFTPOS payments (no cash payments) for water rates, rates and animal registration or accessing and submitting application forms.

It will also carry information brochures and be a book exchange.

The unit will make it easier for residents to connect with Council and access information and will bring services to those members of the community that may find it difficult to come into the regional centres.

Times and locations are as follows;