Council services to resume this week

The Fraser Coast Regional Council says a host of services and venues will begin operating again on Thursday following the Festive Season break. Alistair Brightman

A HOST of services and venues administered by the Fraser Coast Regional Council will begin opening their doors again for the New Year later this week.

Council's administration centres, libraries and Wide bay Water offices will all re-open on January 2.

Return chutes at the Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries will remain closed until this time.

The Hervey Bay Pound began operating again on December 27 but will be closed on New Year's Day.

The Maryborough Pound reopens on Thursday.

While some operations closed over the Festive Season, others like bin and recycling collection schedules have continued as normal, and will continue to do so on New Year's Day.

Entertainment areas like the Hervey Bay and Maryborough aquatic centres and WetSide Water Park will also be open on New Year's Day.

In the meantime, residents needing to reach council's administrative centres before Thursday can call the after hours emergency number on 1300-79-49-29.