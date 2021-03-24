Menu
Current Deputy Mayor Darren Everard will stand for the role again at next month's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting if nominated, while Councillor Denis Chapman said he would also put his hand up if nominated.
News

Council set to vote on deputy mayor position

Carlie Walker
24th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
The position of deputy mayor is set to go to a vote at Wednesday night’s Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

It is understood current Deputy Mayor Darren Everard and Councillor Denis Chapman will be the only contenders.

The move to open the position up went through at the last council meeting, when the councillors voted 7-4 to vacate the position.

Councillor Paul Truscott brought the motion before the council.

He said his decision to do so was not because he had any issues with Cr Everard‘s performance.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told the council meeting last month that Cr Everard had fulfilled the role well and the position should be decided on merit.

This month’s meeting is being held at the Hervey Bay chambers at night time to give working locals the chance to see what goes on.

