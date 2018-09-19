Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: iStock
Picture: iStock
Council News

Council sets targets on disobedient dog owners

19th Sep 2018 12:01 AM

OWNERS of unregistered dogs could be slapped with hefty fines if they don't pay the mandatory fees soon.  

Registrations were due by August 31, but final reminder notices have now issued by Fraser Coast Regional Council giving owners a further two weeks to renew registrations.  

People found with unregistered dogs run the risk of being issued with a $261 fine for each unregistered dog on top of the cost of registration.  

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis said the council will be actively targeting those not playing by the rules.   

"Following this period, for those who still haven't renewed, council will be actively enforcing the requirement to have their dogs registered in this region," Cr Lewis said.  

"Initially this will involve a phone call, followed by door knocks from council's animal management staff.  

Ensuring details are correct also allows for dogs to be reunited with their families if they become lost.   

Money from registration fees goes towards animal management services.   

fccouncil fraser coast fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    No end in sight for Carinity dispute

    premium_icon No end in sight for Carinity dispute

    News AFTER more than a year of back and forth over staff enterprise agreements, a Nikenbah school's staff feel they have no other option left than to strike.

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:24 AM
    M'boro Brumbies in every netball final

    premium_icon M'boro Brumbies in every netball final

    News SHOWDOWN: Local teams gear up for netball grand finals

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Silver screen for Hervey Bay artist

    premium_icon Silver screen for Hervey Bay artist

    News Local singer-songwriter featured on popular show

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Keeping a lost drug pipe lands man in court

    premium_icon Keeping a lost drug pipe lands man in court

    Crime 'I probably shouldn’t have picked it up, but I did.'

    Local Partners