COUNCIL: Sneak peak at the July 5 agenda

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Jul 2017 6:30 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers. Valerie Horton

OPTUS' controversial Granville tower will be back at Wednesday's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, along with discussions on new boating facilities and work on heritage buildings across the Fraser Coast.

Here are some of the major agenda items for Wednesday's meeting:

Granville Optus Tower

 

 

The proposed Optus tower for Granville will return to this week's meeting to confirm the community consultation process, which was raised at the last meeting in June. Residents have remained divided over the tower's location, along with the health concerns of electromagnetic energy discharge.

Optus phone tower.
Optus phone tower. Contributed

Main St precinct development

A development application to introduce commercial, residential and community developments on a Main St site will be voted on by councillors, after it was deferred by the applicant. Council documents reveal the site could include a number of new shops, a relocatable home park and retirement facility.

One of the concept plans for the Main St development, detailed in this week's agenda.
One of the concept plans for the Main St development, detailed in this week's agenda. Contributed

Heritage building works

A report on the works at the Mary Poppins building will be tabled at the meeting tomorrow. Part of the recommended works include an external repainting, replacement of windows, removal of asbestos and repairing the water damage on the building's rooms. The works could cost an estimated $660,000.

Boating facilities forecasting

Council will consider recommendations on boating facilities across the region, as part of the Department of Transport and Main Roads' state-wide demand forecasting study in 2016. Major priorities outlined in the council report include a heavy duty pontoon with four lanes at Beaver Rock, the replacement of the March St jetty and a new one lane facility at Beelbi Creek.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council

