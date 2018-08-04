Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council spearheads China-focussed tourism plan

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOURISM plan to increase Chinese cultural awareness and attract international visitors will be rolled out on the Fraser Coast over the next two years.

As part of the program, more focus will be placed on teaching Chinese at the region's primary and secondary schools and a marketing strategy between tourism operators will be developed.

The Becoming China Ready program, designed by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, aims to deliver a region-wide approach to the international market and how the council can overcome issues like language barriers to increase tourism.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he program would enhance the region's ability to connect with Hervey Bay's sister city Leshan and "ensure future visits between the two centres are successful and deliver tangible economic outcomes.”

"The initiative focuses on cultural awareness, language studies and business etiquette training to overcome differences between Australia and China,” Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour, councillor Paul Truscott and representatives from Fraser Coast businesses, tourism and education facilities will attend Leshan next month for the fifth Sichuan International Travel Expo.

china fccouncil fctourism fraser coast fraser coast tourism and events tourism
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Donated dresses destined for drought-stricken west

    premium_icon Donated dresses destined for drought-stricken west

    News Annette Sutherland knows all too well the devastating impact the Australian drought has on farmers and their families.

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    'Bewildered': LGAQ boss fires back at ex-mayor's posts

    premium_icon 'Bewildered': LGAQ boss fires back at ex-mayor's posts

    Council News Mr Loft made a number of critical posts against the LGAQ on Facebook

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    O'Keefe promises stability after being sworn into council

    premium_icon O'Keefe promises stability after being sworn into council

    Council News Cr O'Keefe was sworn into council on Wednesday

    • 4th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    OPINION: One-punch assault sentence did not meet expectations

    premium_icon OPINION: One-punch assault sentence did not meet...

    News This sentence does not meet community expectations.

    Local Partners