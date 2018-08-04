Council spearheads China-focussed tourism plan

A TOURISM plan to increase Chinese cultural awareness and attract international visitors will be rolled out on the Fraser Coast over the next two years.

As part of the program, more focus will be placed on teaching Chinese at the region's primary and secondary schools and a marketing strategy between tourism operators will be developed.

The Becoming China Ready program, designed by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, aims to deliver a region-wide approach to the international market and how the council can overcome issues like language barriers to increase tourism.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he program would enhance the region's ability to connect with Hervey Bay's sister city Leshan and "ensure future visits between the two centres are successful and deliver tangible economic outcomes.”

"The initiative focuses on cultural awareness, language studies and business etiquette training to overcome differences between Australia and China,” Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour, councillor Paul Truscott and representatives from Fraser Coast businesses, tourism and education facilities will attend Leshan next month for the fifth Sichuan International Travel Expo.