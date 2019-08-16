Menu
COUNCIL: Speed limit set to change on Fraser Coast streets

Carlie Walker
by
16th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
THE speed limit is set to change  on several Toogoom streets.

The speed limit is set to be reduced to 40km/h on Shellcot St, Oyster Court, Wave Court and Aqua Court.

The 40km/h zone will start at the intersection of Oregan Creek Rd and will continue until intersection of Jeppesen Rd.

Police were advised by the Fraser Coast Regional Councils of the impending changes.

If there were any concerns regarding the changes, contact the council on 1300 79 49 29.

fccouncil fcpolice fraser coast police roads
Fraser Coast Chronicle

