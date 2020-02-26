Council spends big on Hervey Bay road works

The Fraser Coast Council is spending big on Hervey Bay road projects now and in the future. Photo: File

HERVEY BAY is the focus of road infrastructure spending by Fraser Coast Regional Council, which has upgrades scheduled at three locations.

Driftwood Crt in the Urangan industrial estate will be ­rebuilt at a cost of $700,000.

The project will include the replacement of road pavement, kerbing, channelling and vehicle crossovers.

Work is to start on Tuesday, March 3, and will be completed in July, weather permitting.

Another Bay project is at McNally St, where work is under way to build a 155m-long concrete footpath on the western side of the street.

The 1.3m-wide footpath will complete the link between Boat Harbour Dr and the Link Mobility Corridor.

The $33,485 project is scheduled to be completed in March, weather permitting.

The third location targeted is Corser St, Point Vernon, where a 2m-wide concrete footpath will be built to link Murphy St to the Esplanade.

The $180,000 project is to start on Monday, March 2 and will be completed in April, weather permitting.