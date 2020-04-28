Menu
BIG SPENDING: Fraser Coast Council has spent several thousands on road upgrades across the region. Photo: File
Council spends big on road upgrades

Stuart Fast
28th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
FRASER COAST Regional Council is upgrading roads and footpaths in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with $636,000 worth of projects starting this week.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the council was determined to ensure the Fraser Coast had resilient infrastructure supporting the population and future growth.

Cr Chapman said a 350- metre section of Main St in Hervey Bay was being resurfaced, with the intersection of Main St and Booral Rd to be closed on Thursday.

“Traffic will still be able to access Booral Rd from Woods Rd or the Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd from Chapel Rd while this work is carried out,” he said.

The $136,000 project should take one day to complete, weather permitting.

A $200,000 kerb and channel replacement project started yesterday at Doon Villa Av in Maryborough stretching from John St to Lennox St.

The work will occur on both sides of the avenue and is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Other projects starting this week include a $40,000 project to install a 1.3m-wide concrete footpath on the northern side of Herbert St in Urangan.

Another $40,000 has been allocated to reform a section of table drain on the eastern side of Pleasant St in Maryborough.

Cr Chapman said a $220,000 project to reconstruct Tooley St in Maryborough, including kerb and channel replacement works, starts on April 27.

“This project is being funded through the State Government’s Works for Queensland program, and while the works are being completed, traffic flow will be one way from Frank St to Woodstock St.”

