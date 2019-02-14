Council staff bleed their way into donation record books

BLEEDING HEARTS: Australian Red Cross Blood Service Community Relations Officer Jacinta O'Brien congratulates blood and plasma donors from the Fraser Coast Regional Council David Ring, Cr Paul Truscott, CEO Ken Diehm , Jenny Winton and Wendy Coombs for their efforts in holding on to the RED25 trophy for the second year.

STAFF at the Fraser Coast Regional Council have literally bled their way into the record books.

For the second time in a row, the council has been named as the top donor in the RED25 competition organised by the Red Cross Blood Bank in the Fraser Coast.

The competition encourages staff at businesses and members of the community, sporting and social groups to become blood and plasma donors to help save lives.

Last year, the number of donations by council staff jumped from 108 to 149.

According to the Australian Red Cross, one blood donation can save up to three lives, meaning council staff have helped save about 447 lives last year alone.

But they may have a challenge to hold onto the title for the most donations this year.

"Already the Hervey Bay RSL has delivered a challenge and aims to post a score of 200 donations this year,” Australian Red Cross Blood Service Community Relations Officer Jacinta O'Brien.

"Council staff will need to pull out all the stops to hold on to the trophy.”

Council CEO Ken Diehm, who was a regular donor during his time in Townsville and Western Australia, has already joined the team to make his first donation this year.

"Taking on a new position has been my main focus, I'm now settling in and have time to put towards community activities,” Mr Diehm said.

Council safety officer David Ring, who has made more than 50 donations, said his donations help his haemochromatosis, a condition where the body stores more iron than it uses.

"I wasn't fussed on taking medication to control the condition so I decided to become a donor,” Mr Ring said.

To donate, phone the Australia Red Cross Blood Bank on 134 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.