Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLEEDING HEARTS: Australian Red Cross Blood Service Community Relations Officer Jacinta O'Brien congratulates blood and plasma donors from the Fraser Coast Regional Council David Ring, Cr Paul Truscott, CEO Ken Diehm , Jenny Winton and Wendy Coombs for their efforts in holding on to the RED25 trophy for the second year.
BLEEDING HEARTS: Australian Red Cross Blood Service Community Relations Officer Jacinta O'Brien congratulates blood and plasma donors from the Fraser Coast Regional Council David Ring, Cr Paul Truscott, CEO Ken Diehm , Jenny Winton and Wendy Coombs for their efforts in holding on to the RED25 trophy for the second year. Contributed
Council News

Council staff bleed their way into donation record books

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Feb 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at the Fraser Coast Regional Council have literally bled their way into the record books.

For the second time in a row, the council has been named as the top donor in the RED25 competition organised by the Red Cross Blood Bank in the Fraser Coast.

The competition encourages staff at businesses and members of the community, sporting and social groups to become blood and plasma donors to help save lives.

Last year, the number of donations by council staff jumped from 108 to 149.

According to the Australian Red Cross, one blood donation can save up to three lives, meaning council staff have helped save about 447 lives last year alone.

But they may have a challenge to hold onto the title for the most donations this year.

"Already the Hervey Bay RSL has delivered a challenge and aims to post a score of 200 donations this year,” Australian Red Cross Blood Service Community Relations Officer Jacinta O'Brien.

"Council staff will need to pull out all the stops to hold on to the trophy.”

Council CEO Ken Diehm, who was a regular donor during his time in Townsville and Western Australia, has already joined the team to make his first donation this year.

"Taking on a new position has been my main focus, I'm now settling in and have time to put towards community activities,” Mr Diehm said.

Council safety officer David Ring, who has made more than 50 donations, said his donations help his haemochromatosis, a condition where the body stores more iron than it uses.

"I wasn't fussed on taking medication to control the condition so I decided to become a donor,” Mr Ring said.

To donate, phone the Australia Red Cross Blood Bank on 134 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.

blood donors fccommunity fccouncil fraser coast regional council red25 competition
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Breaking The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay