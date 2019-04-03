Council starts work on 84-year-old M'boro water main

DRIVERS can expect changed traffic conditions along March St in Maryborough as the council works to replace an 84-year-old water main.



The old main needs to be replaced ahead of State Government roadworks.



It comes just a few weeks after council workers started re-lining sewers in Hervey Bay to improve the region's wastewater network.



Councillor Anne Maddern said the old pipes started to break when the Department of Transport and Main Roads started its project at the intersection of March and Kent Sts.



"To avoid further breaks, especially after the roadworks were completed, the council will replace the 300mm main along March St from Alice to Kent Sts," Cr Maddern said.



"As part of the project additional supply mains will be installed on the opposite side of the road to eliminate the need for property services to cross under the road."



The $800,000 project is expected to take several weeks.



Traffic control will be in place along the affected roads.



"We will endeavour to keep traffic flowing smoothly, but there may be minor delays and detours from time to time... there will also be localised water interruptions during the project," Cr Maddern said.



The work is expected to improve the water flow in March St and reduce the risk of further breaks that could damage the road surface.



A total of $5.17 million is being spent on re-lining about 20km sewers across the Fraser Coast.



Last week, workers started re-lining 7.5km of small diameter sewers in Hervey Bay using a steam tent.



New liners will be inserted through existing manholes to save time on excavating pipe and disrupting networks.



Work is expected to start on another 2.8km of large diameter sewers across both Hervey Bay and Maryborough in the coming weeks.



Part of the project is being funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

