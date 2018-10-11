Menu
JOINING IN ON FUN: Maryborough Special School's Jane Webb pushing Ryder Sweetnam on the newly built liberty swing.
News

Council steps in to build school swing for all-abilities

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
WITH a new Liberty swing installed at Maryborough Special School, students like Ryder Sweetnam no longer have to sit out on the fun during playtime.

The swing was installed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council on Monday, ready for the first day children returned to school.

For teacher Jane Webb, it means students like Ryder can use the playground without feeling left out.

"Ryder loves it because he can actually go for a swing rather than just watching other kids in the playground,” Ms Webb told the Chronicle.

"It has a positive effect on the vestibular system, which is part of brain development.

"And for a lot of other kids it has helped to improve their behaviour.

Ms Webb said the swing was so popular students would line up to use it on a daily basis.

The school received the swing through a State Government grant but had difficulty raising the $22,000 needed to install it on the grounds.

Fraser Coast council staff stepped in.

Councillor Paul Truscott said they volunteered and contributed their time over the school holidays to install the new swing.

Dave Roberts, who works in the council's Open Space and Environment section, said they wanted to help out because the project was a good way to give back to the community.

"The project also ties in with our staff engagement activities, where indoor staff are encouraged to work alongside the outdoor staff on community projects,” Mr Roberts said.

"One of council's values is teamwork, we look at ourselves as one big team.

"Another value is service, and we thought this was a great way to give back to the community.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

