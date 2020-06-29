Menu
The council is seeking State Government support for a feasibility study into building a boardwalk along the Mary River.
COUNCIL: Support sought for Mary River boardwalk

Carlie Walker
29th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
A MOTION to seek State Government support for a feasibility study into establishing a boardwalk on the Mary River has been passed unanimously by the Fraser Coast council.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson raised the motion at last week's meeting, seconded by Councillor Paul Truscott.

Cr Sanderson said if approved, the boardwalk would be built on the Mary River from the Granville Bridge to the Brolga Theatre.

Cr Sanderson said the possibility of a boardwalk had been raised by previous councils and would now be seriously explored.

"Being able to walk or run along a boardwalk beside our stunning Mary River would help activate this precinct and open up new opportunities for our wider community to enjoy our magnificent city.

"A feasibility study is the first step towards determining whether the concept could become a reality."

Cr Sanderson said he knew issues such as possible floods would need to considered in any design, but with the right engineering anything was possible.

"If we could set that to happen it would be tremendous for Maryborough and the Fraser Coast," he said.

He said the intention would be a design that would mean the boardwalk would be enjoyed by the community for decades to come.

