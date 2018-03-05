Menu
Areas of the foreshore at Point Vernon that are overgrown - resident Trevor McDonald standing amongst regrowth near Kehlet St. that should be removed. Alistair Brightman
Council News

Council tackles erosion in Point Vernon

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Mar 2018 8:46 AM

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is working to tackle erosion in Point Vernon.

A small section near Wattle St is being allowed to regenerate under the council's program.

It comes after a number of residents in Point Vernon called on the council to clean up overgrowth along the Esplanade.

Environment councillor David Lewis said the council was trying to maintain a balance between maintaining areas for recreation and regeneration.

He said the previous mowing schedule had damaged some eroded areas along the foreshore.

"In response the area is being allowed to regenerate so native grasses and plants cover the area to stop further erosion," Cr Lewis said.

"The area is not being earmarked for whole scale regeneration and replanting.

"Mowing between the trees, in addition to increasing costs, also risks damaging the trees and making them more susceptible to pest and disease attack.

"In some areas where trees are close together the trees may be 'clumped' - that is Council will not always mow between the trees."

Cr Lewis said the normal maintenance program would continue across the foreshore area.

"Clumping retains natural mulch keeping the ground cool and moist and maintaining natural habitat for animals and natural regeneration," he said.

"Natural regeneration ensures younger trees are always growing, ready to replace the older trees as they die."
 

esplanade fccouncil fcenvironment foreshore fraser coast regional council hervey bay point vernon
