Council throw their support behind Jersey Day

COUNCIL staff have thrown their support behind Jersey Day to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

Jersey Day was established by the family of a 13-year-old organ donor and passionate NRL supporter Nathan Gremmo.

When Nathan died tragically in 2015, he saved the lives of six people by becoming an organ donor.

Nathan's family established Jersey Day to honour their son and inspire Australians to register as organ and tissue donors.

"I encourage everyone to think about becoming an organ or tissue donor," Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said.

"One organ and tissue donor can transform the lives of 10 or more people and their families.

"You are literally giving someone a second chance for life."

Figures from the organ and tissue authority indicated that about 1,400 Australians are waiting for a life-saving transplant.

"Organ and tissue donation is the ultimate gift," Deputy Mayor George Seymour said.

"And to give is as simple as registering and making sure that our families know about our decision."

To show your support:

• Wear your favourite sporting jersey on Friday, September 1;

• Upload a picture of you wearing your jersey and use the hashtags #donatelife #jerseyday #makeitcount

Sign up to save lives on the Australian Organ Donor Register at donatelife.gov.au

Last year, a record 1,713 Australians received transplants, thanks to the generosity of 503 deceased and 267 living organ donors and their families.

For more information, visit donatelife.gov.au