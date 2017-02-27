Council to appoint interim CEO this week

A sign calling for the sacking of then-CEO Lisa Desmond outside the Maryborough council chambers in 2016.

AN INTERIM chief executive officer will be appointed at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's next general meeting on March 1, with the motion to be discussed in confidential.

No details about the motion are available from the council website, with the agenda listing section 275(1)(a) of Local Government Regulations "for the purpose of considering: Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer."

The item will be discussed in confidence, as it relates to council staff.

Davendra Naidu was appointed acting CEO following the dismissal of Lisa Desmond earlier this month.