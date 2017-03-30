Council to bring sustainable farming through forum

A forum on sustainable agriculture will be coming to the Fraser Coast in September.

WORLD-renowned farming expert Dr Arden Andersen will be hosting a Sustainable Agriculture Forum on the Fraser Coast in September, talking about the field of sustainable agriculture.

Dr Andersen specialises in raising awareness around the practice of healthy eating and wholesome farming practices, having authored three publications on the subjects.

He aims to raise awareness of natural soil fertilisation and the maintenance of agriculture worldwide to ensure a healthier future for the human race.

The forum runs from September 25-27 at the Brolga Theatre.

Tickets are $330 each and available here.