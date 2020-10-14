Council to consider road upgrade as crash probe continues

The intersection of Beelbi Creek Rd and School Bus Rd at Beelbi Creek.

THE gravel road, where a woman lost her life on the weekend, will be considered for future upgrades by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Burrum Town mum of two Vicky McGrath died when the vehicle she was driving left the road and collided with a tree on Sunday.

Her two children were injured in the crash.

Two of Ms McGrath's close friends called for the road to be upgraded in the wake of the crash.

"Any loss of life on our roads is a tragedy and the council extends its condolences to Ms McGrath's family and friends during this difficult time," Fraser Coast council chief executive Ken Diehm said.

"We understand the Queensland Police Service are investigating and we await their report and advice on what contributed to the accident.

"The Beelbi Creek Road is about 7.5 km long, of which about 5.5 km is unsealed, and its primary purpose is to provide access to the 13 residents in the area.

"The road has low traffic volumes compared to many other gravel roads, but we are aware that many motorists use it as a short cut rather than use the safer bitumen roads nearby.

"As with all gravel roads, there are no speed limitations as motorists are required to drive according to the prevailing condition of the road.

"Beelbi Creek Road receives maintenance grading twice a year as part of the council's road maintenance program, while the two curves on the road have warning signage.

"The estimated cost to seal the road would be between $5 million and $6 million.

"While the council has no plans to seal Beelbi Creek Road under this year's budget, it will be listed for consideration in future budgets."

Official accident records for the last 10 years indicate eight crashes with two fatalities.

The Chronicle contacted police for an update but there was no new information on Tuesday night about what may have led to the crash.