Council to continue upgrading Howard water systems

WATER HELP: Council have passed a motion to look at ways to improve Howard's water systems at Thursday's council meeting.

HOWARD'S waste water systems will be getting a new upgrade, after the Fraser Coast Regional Council passed a resolution to improve water quality in the area.

Carried unanimously at Thursday's meeting, council resolved to continue looking at ways to help improve the area's water systems.

A report detailed some of the proposed improvements, which include allocating more effluent disposal area, repairing sand filter systems and raising the septic tank lid among others.

Councillor James Hansen moved an amendment to the motion to "enter into further negotiations and discussions with the State Government and other relevant organisations to progress ways forward.”

"I don't believe the people of Howard can afford to be hit with a big financial stick; we're talking about some of the lowest paid people in the region,” he said.

"There's no way, in the name of social justice, we can go out there and say we're going to force them to upgrade their systems.”

Total repairs to the area are estimated at $556,000.