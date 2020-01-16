Council to decide on application to demolish structure

Chris Moore – owner of the old flour mill site on Kent St in Maryborough.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has confirmed it has received a development application to demolish the Dominion Flour Mill’s remaining fence and archway in Kent Street, Maryborough.

Chief executive officer Ken Diehm said Council’s original approval to demolish structures on the property required the archway and fence to be preserved as they were recognised as essential elements on the Local Heritage Register.

“It was council’s desire those elements be preserved,” Mr Diehm said.

“The property owner has recently lodged a subsequent application to have the archway and fence demolished for safety reasons.

“The owner has the right to do that and the application will be considered on its merits.”

The council has encouraged any concerned members of the community to view the application and assessment reports on the council’s website and provide written and signed submissions before close of business on January 24.

Built in 1890 for the Maryborough Milling Company, it was the most northerly flour mill in Australia at the time.

In 1905 it was purchased by the Dominion Milling Company.

The Co-operative Milling Association bought the mill in 1938.

The mill ceased operations in 1977.

The building was used as a sawmill and a second-hand warehouse and has been a tourist attraction for Maryborough.

But council documents revealed the buildings were in a state of disrepair and in such poor condition demolition was carried out.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor David Lewis voted against the demolition.