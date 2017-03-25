Council to enact mosquito control after heavy rain

HIGH tides and recent heavy rainfalls have created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council due to commence inspection programs on potential breeding sites.
Councillor David Lewis, who holds the portfolio for Environment, stated high tides have already created plenty of ideal breeding places for mosquito populations, even with the dry period prior to the bout of heavy rain.
"Numbers could start to climb next as the rain water stops flowing and the remaining pools and puddles become still,” he said.
"They will be checking for potential breeding sites to keep an eye on as well as treating sites if needed.”
Properties at Coolum Beach on the Sunshine Coast said mosquito conditions were so bad they could barely go outside, calling it "plague proportion” numbers.
The Fraser Coast was last treated for mosquitoes on March 14-15, following high tides on March 11.
"Homeowners should get rid of possible breeding places around their homes such as drip trays under pot plants, old tyres and containers or roof gutters,” Cr Lewis said.
TIPS TO AVOID MOSQUITO BITES:
- Avoid going outside when mosquitoes are most active, from late afternoon until two to three hours after dusk, and in the early morning just before and after sunrise.
- If you go outside during these times, wear loose clothing and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.
- Use an insect repellent that contains DEET (avoid using repellent on children younger than 12 months of age).
- Screen all the doors and windows to keep mosquitoes outside.
- At least once a week, empty all flower vases, pot plants and other containers that hold water. Thoroughly wipe the inside of the containers to remove any mosquito eggs. To prevent the spread of the eggs, dispose of the cloth in a bin.
- Get rid of all tins, jars, tyres and other rubbish that may hold water.