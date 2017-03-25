Council to enact mosquito control after heavy rain

Council will commence inspection programs for mosquitoes in the Fraser Coast area, following heavy rainfall.

HIGH tides and recent heavy rainfalls have created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council due to commence inspection programs on potential breeding sites.

Councillor David Lewis, who holds the portfolio for Environment, stated high tides have already created plenty of ideal breeding places for mosquito populations, even with the dry period prior to the bout of heavy rain.

"Numbers could start to climb next as the rain water stops flowing and the remaining pools and puddles become still,” he said.

"They will be checking for potential breeding sites to keep an eye on as well as treating sites if needed.”

Properties at Coolum Beach on the Sunshine Coast said mosquito conditions were so bad they could barely go outside, calling it "plague proportion” numbers.

The Fraser Coast was last treated for mosquitoes on March 14-15, following high tides on March 11.

"Homeowners should get rid of possible breeding places around their homes such as drip trays under pot plants, old tyres and containers or roof gutters,” Cr Lewis said.

TIPS TO AVOID MOSQUITO BITES: