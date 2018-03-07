Water, sugar, in Senator’s sights

INFRASTRUCTURE TALKS: Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm and Acting Mayor George Seymour discussed some of the Fraser Coast's major regional plans, ranging from NBN to water security, on Tuesday.

WATER security, the NBN and road improvements are some of the major projects the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Federal and State Governments will improve over the next few months.



Acting mayor George Seymour met with Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm on Tuesday to go over some of the region's major infrastructure and development projects.



Some of the projects include safety upgrades to the Bruce Hwy and water security to expand agriculture.



Cr Seymour said he would particularly like to see the Fraser Coast's NBN rolled out quicker and an connection issues resolved to improve business and make the region "future-smart."



He said it was an important issue for locals.



"There are specific areas in the Fraser Coast where NBN needs improvement," Cr Seymour said.



"We get a lot of comments from businesses and residents about the service not delivering what was promised."



In January, a motion calling for developers to have NBN fibre cable laid out in available areas was defeated in a council meeting.



Cr Seymour said the council was committed to working with sides of politics at a State and Federal level.



He said Mr Chisholm, who is a member of the Federal Parliament Environment and Communications Committee and Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee, would return for more meetings with the council.



"We spoke about the future of the sugar and timber industry, manufacturing in Maryborough and investments in our universities and the NBN," Cr Seymour said.



"The council should be an advocate for the region and our community."