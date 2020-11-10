Council to offer new pathways to work for Coast students

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Shannon. The Fraser Coast Regional Council will be offering school based apprenticeships and traineeships for the first time in 2021.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Shannon. The Fraser Coast Regional Council will be offering school based apprenticeships and traineeships for the first time in 2021.

SCHOOL-based apprenticeships and traineeships will be offered through the Fraser Coast council for the first time next year.

Mayor George Seymour said the council was one of the biggest employers in the region and could offer experience in a range of different work areas.

"We currently employ a number of trainees and apprentices across the organisation but this new school based program is all about connecting with students earlier about careers with council," he said.

"The students could work in a range of areas including parks, cultural services and the community environment nursery, while there may be opportunities in roles covering administration, information technology, customer service and economic development, to name just a few examples.

"Eight positions will be offered to current Year 10 students at the four Fraser Coast public high schools for apprenticeships and traineeships that will commence in 2021.

"The work that the apprentices and trainees do will be matched to a certificate qualification, while the positions also benefit council by assisting us to provide services across the community.

"It is a tangible way we as council can help young people grow and gain experience that increases their chances of gaining full-time employment when they have finished school.

"It's also about keeping talented young people on the Fraser Coast and showing that there are a wide range of job opportunities available locally."

Students can lodge expressions of interest with their school contacts at Aldridge State High School, Hervey Bay State High School, Maryborough State High School and Urangan State High School by 20 November 2020.