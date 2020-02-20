Menu
A digital imagining of Maryborough's Anzac Park’s future playground and water play area as tenders are readvertised. Photo: File
Council to readvertise water park tenders

Stuart Fast
20th Feb 2020 1:55 PM
THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will readvertise the tender for a new water play area and all-abilities playground in Maryborough’s Anzac Park.

The new advertisement of the tender comes after the council did not receive as many submissions as hoped and the submissions the council did receive were over budget for the project.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the council needed to ensure it achieved the best possible price for the project.

“The council is also looking to revise the time frame to complete the project to about nine months after the start of onsite works, which we expect will make it more attractive to prospective tenderers,” Cr Sanderson said.

He said the water play area and all-abilities playground would include a range of features such as a sensory wall, inclusive orbit element, a spoon full of sugar discharge bucket, a trampoline, waterfall, crystal fountains and a hammock.

President of the Maryborough City Progress Association Kylie Nitz was pleased the council had not accepted an above budget tender.

She said the Progress Association played a large part ensuring the future playground and water play area was available to people of all abilities.

Ms Nitz said the playground and water play area would be “fabulous” and more inclusive and would offer much to the Maryborough community.

