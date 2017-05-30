Council to refer Rob Pyne to parliament ethics committee

CAIRNS MP Rob Pyne will be referred to Queensland Parliament's ethics committee over his release of a confidential report which exposed turmoil within Fraser Coast Council ranks.

Councillors voted 7-4 at a special meeting on Monday to refer Mr Pyne to the committee.

They will also raise their concerns with the Local Government Association of Queensland.

Mayor Chris Loft , Councillors James Hansen, Rolf Light and Denis Chapman voted against the move.

A majority of councillors originally voted to release the Organisational Review and Development Plan earlier in April, but the report was withheld to allow for further legal changes.

Mr Pyne tabled the report in Queensland Parliament last Wednesday.

He is yet to say how he came to be in possession of the report.

Calls to Mr Pyne have not been returned. A spokesperson for his office said the report was tabled "because he believes in transparency within the government at all tiers.”

Councillor David Lewis said Mr Pyne's conduct was "the height of arrogance” and accused him of attempting to override the council's democratic process.

"What was the point of doing that? Presumably, he knew the rescission motion was coming before council today,” Cr Lewis said.

"If it's appropriate for documents to be leaked to a state member who decides to table it in parliament, councils across Queensland will lose their ability to maintain confidentiality of their documentation, including commercial and staff information documents.”

Cr Lewis is the third councillor to condemn Mr Pyne's actions. Councillors Stuart Taylor and Paul Truscott previously questioned the legality of the report's release.

In it, consultants recommended "significant training and development” for the mayor and councillors and called for "immediate attention” to the "high risk of burnout among a significant number of council employees.”