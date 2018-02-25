Council to replace unsafe Bazaar St footpath

Hedy Belford and Councillor Daniel Sanderson look forward to the Bazaar Street footpath improvements starting soon.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will rebuild 200m of unsafe footpath along Bazaar St over the next few weeks.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the work on replacing the footpath, kerbing and channelling would start on February 26 and finish in May.

"Getting out of vehicles and getting wheelchairs up onto the footpath until now has been difficult but fixing that will allow for better access to the medical services and shops in the area,” Cr Sanderson said.

"When finished, this work will help people with mobility issues.”

Having led the community push to have the unsafe section rebuilt, disability carer Hedy Belford said she was "very happy” to see work starting on the $215,000 project this week.

"I quite frequently had to use that part of the footpath - it was uneven and unsafe,” Ms Belford said.

"I'm not a big person and I was supporting a man who had a heavy wheelchair.

"Another 60 disability carers, a taxi company and government departments all offered support and wrote letters to Council.”

Cr Sanderson said that while works are in progress, reduced width pedestrian access would be available along all business frontages and current traffic flow arrangements will be maintained.

However, access to on-street car parking areas on the western side of Bazaar Street will be impacted.