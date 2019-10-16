Council to splash $2.5M around in region's aquatic upgrades

OPINIONS WANTED: Hervey Bay Swim Club members Alysha Robinson, Max Mortimer-Short, Amy Mortimer, Charlie Mortimer-Short and Kellie Robinson encouraged Fraser Coast residents take an active part in the council's community workshop and online survey regarding aquatic facility upgrades.

OPINIONS WANTED: Hervey Bay Swim Club members Alysha Robinson, Max Mortimer-Short, Amy Mortimer, Charlie Mortimer-Short and Kellie Robinson encouraged Fraser Coast residents take an active part in the council's community workshop and online survey regarding aquatic facility upgrades. Glen Porteous

HERVEY Bay Swim Club members are ticking off their wish list of upgrades they want to see at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council recently announced it has earmarked $2.5 million for improvement works for its three aquatic facilities.

It is now calling on residents to take part of a public consultation process to register for a community workshop and online survey.

Kellie Robinson's daughter Alysha has been with the swim club for two and a half years said it is great to see council looking for community feedback.

"The facilities here are good but it would be great to see more change rooms and better designed,” Ms Robinson said.

"The back of the heated pool is open to the weather and elements and makes it hard to keep clean.

"More sun smart shade for children and families when using the pool would help.”

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the council was keen to ensure a safe, healthy and active community.

"Council's three aquatic facilities - Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, Maryborough Aquatic Centre and Wetside Water Park were reviewed in 2017 and a key recommendation of that review was to master plan and redevelop the Hervey Bay centre to cater for future growth,” he said.

"Council has earmarked $2.5 million for improvement works through to 2022 and we want the community's help to develop the master plan.”

The community workshop is on October 23.

To register go to frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say