Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPINIONS WANTED: Hervey Bay Swim Club members Alysha Robinson, Max Mortimer-Short, Amy Mortimer, Charlie Mortimer-Short and Kellie Robinson encouraged Fraser Coast residents take an active part in the council's community workshop and online survey regarding aquatic facility upgrades.
OPINIONS WANTED: Hervey Bay Swim Club members Alysha Robinson, Max Mortimer-Short, Amy Mortimer, Charlie Mortimer-Short and Kellie Robinson encouraged Fraser Coast residents take an active part in the council's community workshop and online survey regarding aquatic facility upgrades. Glen Porteous
News

Council to splash $2.5M around in region's aquatic upgrades

Glen Porteous
by
16th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Swim Club members are ticking off their wish list of upgrades they want to see at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council recently announced it has earmarked $2.5 million for improvement works for its three aquatic facilities.

It is now calling on residents to take part of a public consultation process to register for a community workshop and online survey.

Kellie Robinson's daughter Alysha has been with the swim club for two and a half years said it is great to see council looking for community feedback.

"The facilities here are good but it would be great to see more change rooms and better designed,” Ms Robinson said.

"The back of the heated pool is open to the weather and elements and makes it hard to keep clean.

"More sun smart shade for children and families when using the pool would help.”

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the council was keen to ensure a safe, healthy and active community.

"Council's three aquatic facilities - Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, Maryborough Aquatic Centre and Wetside Water Park were reviewed in 2017 and a key recommendation of that review was to master plan and redevelop the Hervey Bay centre to cater for future growth,” he said.

"Council has earmarked $2.5 million for improvement works through to 2022 and we want the community's help to develop the master plan.”

The community workshop is on October 23.

To register go to frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

    premium_icon NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

    News If you are having trouble looking for work here are 10 job vacancies you can apply for now that don't require qualifications

    • 16th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    Popular attraction leaving Bay earlier than expected

    premium_icon Popular attraction leaving Bay earlier than expected

    Offbeat The popular attraction was expected to remain until November 3.

    Court hears of alleged assault with saw over trees

    premium_icon Court hears of alleged assault with saw over trees

    News Two Fraser Coast neighbours are embroiled in a heated trial.

    The story of Noel and Dorothy Phillips: 60 year love story

    premium_icon The story of Noel and Dorothy Phillips: 60 year love story

    News A six-decade love story intertwined with the bush