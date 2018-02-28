Council to transfer ownership of beach access mat

Cameron D'Amico was one of the first to officially trial the Mobi-Mat beach access mat on Monday morning, with the structure soon to be a permanent part of the Fraser Coast.

Cameron D'Amico was one of the first to officially trial the Mobi-Mat beach access mat on Monday morning, with the structure soon to be a permanent part of the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

A NOT-for-profit disability group will take ownership of the council's beach access mat after revelations it had only been used 10 times since January last year.

Documents from Fraser Coast Regional Council reveal ownership will be handed over to disability organisation Community Lifestyles Agency.

Councillors will vote on the proposal today.

"For 27 years they have provided support to people with a disability locally," council documents read.

"They are committed to providing a sustainable community service by ensuring the mat is available by prior arrangement all year round."

A location near Fishermans Park in Urangan has been proposed as the new roll-out spot.

Acting Mayor George Seymour said the mat was being handed over so it could be made available as much as possible.

He told the Chronicle the mat had only been used about 10 times since it was purchased in January 2017.

"A really central part of living on the Fraser Coast is having access to the beach," Cr Seymour said.

"It's a real shame if people aren't able to access the beach because of their disabilities.

"Community Lifestyles Agency is an organisation better placed to know where and when to roll it out."

Cr Seymour said the mat served no purpose if it was left "rolled up in the shed".

Fraser Coast Regional Council rolled out the mat after its purchase with volunteer assistance from FSG Australia, Headspace, the Endeavour Foundation and CLA.