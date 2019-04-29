Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

A parking app will be paying parking tickets in the inner city for one day next week.

A FOUR-hour parking zone will be trialled at the River Heads boat ramp car park following a unanimous vote by councillors at last week's meeting.

The time limit will be placed on five of the 12 current all-day parking spots while another existing car park will be changed into a disabled spot.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the changes were a result of residents raising concerns about the car spots being occupied almost every day.

"This is only an interim solution while long-term solutions are considered," Cr Chapman said.

"There are currently five 15-minute parking bays for the ticketing office and 12 marked all-day parking bays, with all other parking bays for vehicles with trailers.

"The council is currently investigating the use of recently purchased vacant land at Ariadne St to expand car parking in the area."

Speaking outside yesterday's council meeting, Cr Chapman told the Chronicle feedback and criticism from residents and drivers would be factored into a report to go back to the council later this year.

"One of the problems we've got at the River Heads boat ramp is a lack of car parking," he said.

"We've only got so much land there and the way the car park is set up.

"We're looking at doing future extensions but until we do that we're trialling this as short-term car parking.

"If anyone has got any objections, everyone is quite entitled to come back to council and let us know."

The State Government previously flagged the potential of more car parks in the area to accommodate parking issues in March last year.

About $497,000 from the State Government and $1.09 million from the council was spent on upgrading the boat ramp and car park earlier this year.