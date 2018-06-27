Council to vote on new Ozcare development

NEW PLANS: Design documents revealing the location of the new Ozcare residential units near the company's Aged Care Centre in Kawungan. Councillors will vote on the development today.

NEW PLANS: Design documents revealing the location of the new Ozcare residential units near the company's Aged Care Centre in Kawungan. Councillors will vote on the development today. Contributed

THE next stage of Hervey Bay's Ozcare Aged Care Centre could take shape depending on the Fraser Coast Regional Council's actions today.

15 living units and a community hub would be built next to the existing centre in Kawungan as part of the project's next stage.

Councillors will discuss the new development at today's meeting.

NEW PLANS: Design documents revealing the location of the new Ozcare residential units near the company's Aged Care Centre in Kawungan. Councillors will vote on the development today. Contributed

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the $50 million development would end up bringing about 200 jobs into the region.

"When these stages go through, there will be a new road that will be built to take traffic off Davis Dr,” Cr Chapman said.

"And because Ozcare's standard is very high when it comes to aged care, there will be jobs from assistance right through to nursing staff, cooks and cleaners.”

Ozcare's new aged care centre opened October last year after more than a year of construction.

The $40 million building boasts 154 beds and provides dementia, residential respite care and permanent care.

NEW PLANS: Design documents revealing the location of the new Ozcare residential units near the company's Aged Care Centre in Kawungan. Councillors will vote on the development today. Contributed

About 132 residential units are expected from the project's extension.

It is expected to be built over six stages, with the current application to build the units being the first stage of development.

"The development layout provides a central focal point involving a community hub with buildings varying in height from three, two and single storey that provide interest and architectural variation,” council documents reveal.

Cr Chapman said the centre's development was part of the emerging Kawungan community.

"It's part of the growth that particular area has been undergoing for a while, and with the upgrades planned at Pialba you can see it all blending in,” he said.

"Not only will it give jobs , but also opportunities for our future nurses and carers.”