The Fraser Coast Regional Council will vote on whether to order a report on the effects of making rain water tanks in new builds mandatory in the reigon.
Council to vote on mandatory rain tanks in new builds report

Jessica Lamb
13th Dec 2019 4:07 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2019 11:01 AM
AS WELCOME rain finally fell yesterday evening, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour announced the council would vote on whether to begin looking at making rainwater tanks mandatory on new buildings in the Fraser Coast.

Hitting about 5pm yesterday, a supercell brought with it heavy rain and flash flooding warnings.

In a bid to catch the wet stuff, the motion for a report on "options and considerations for the implementation of either requiring or incentivising the installation of rainwater tanks to all new buildings", put forward by mayor George Seymour, will be voted on at the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting on Wednesday.

"I am of the view that it would be beneficial for all new buildings to have rainwater tanks. It makes sense particularly for homes with gardens," Cr Seymour said.

Prior to 2013 it was a requirement under State Government legislation that new homes must have a rainwater tank.

Rainwater tanks are now only required with new houses and/or commercial buildings where a local government has been approved to opt-in for it to be mandatory.

