Council to vote on tenders for admin centre

TENDERS COME IN: The current Fraser Coast Regional Council administration building and chambers in Hervey Bay. Councillors will vote on one of the nominated sites for the new building in Pialba at the next council meeting. Valerie Horton

THE council's move to a new administration centre could happen sooner rather than later as development offers for the new building continue to stream in.

So far, nine expressions of interest to build the new centre have been received.

It comes less than two months after the Fraser Coast Regional Council voted to seek tenders for the development of the new admin building in the Pialba precinct.

Councillors will vote on calling for tenders from the nominated sites at their next meeting on March 27.

CEO Ken Diehm said the cost could not be known until tenders were received but said the price would be market value.

"The report to council will be confidential as we need to ensure the tender process is as competitive as possible,” Mr Diehm said.

"The timing of the development of a new Hervey Bay administration centre building will depend on the purchase of the site and the availability of funding from other levels of government.”

Moving from the current admin building to Pialba is one of the major steps identified in the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan, which outlines steps to transform Pialba into a new commercial and cultural precinct.

Mr Diehm said the move would "transform Pialba into the Bay's CBD by putting a focus on the precinct and creating a city heart”.