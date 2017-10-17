Council to vote on Urangan skyscraper complex

SKYSCRAPER PLANS: Details of the proposed skyscraper development in Urangan.

SKYSCRAPER PLANS: Details of the proposed skyscraper development in Urangan. Contributed

SKYSCRAPERS in Urangan could soon become a reality at this week's council meeting.

A development application for two 20 storey buildings in Urangan will be voted on by councillors on Thursday.

If successful, the green light will be given for developers Anscape Pty Ltd to start planning for the development of the skyscraper complex.

Council documents outline the construction of two 20 storey buildings, containing a total of 390 units, on the corner of Charlton Esplanade and Boat Harbour Dr.

Plans for about 775 car parks, a swimming pool and a restaurant are also revealed in the application.

Deputy mayor George Seymour, who has been vocal in his opposition of the proposed development, said he would be looking at the details "closely.”

"I'm still against it, but we have to vote on the basis whether it meets the requirements of the planning scheme,” Cr Seymour said.

"It has to be approved if it meets the requirements of the planning scheme.”

Cr Seymour said he was opposed to the idea of skyscrapers in a town like Hervey Bay.

"It changes the density and character of towns,” he said.

"You go to areas like the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast and see what happens to the community when you increase the density in terms of traffic.

"It's not what the community wants.”

The proposed development was part of the Urangan Master Plan, approved in October 2015, which allowed for the construction of buildings reaching 20 storeys or 80m tall.

Crs George Seymour, James Hansen and Rolf Light voted against the proposal.