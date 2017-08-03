Council tough when it comes to animal control

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has built a reputation as being tough on animal control.

Last year the council introduced Queensland's strictest rules around desexing cats and dogs, with all dogs and cats sold or given away to be desexed or come with a voucher to cover the cost of the procedure.

If the animal is still whole, the new owner may be issued with a compliance order to have it desexed within 28 days or face a fine.

While all councils had to register cats under State Government legislation, that mandate was removed in 2013.

But the Fraser Coast council elected to continue to collect cat registration to help fund animal compliance programs.

On the Fraser Coast it costs $52.80 to register a desexed cat and $127 for a whole cat.

A whole cat aged more than 10 years could be registered for $89.20.

Early payment reduced the cost by $20, while concessions saved an extra $5 on the cost.

In Gympie, registering cats was no longer necessary, but micro-chipping cats was mandatory.

Bundaberg council also does not require cat owners to register their animal.

A permit was required to have more than two cats on one property.

The Sunshine Coast Council allows cat owners to pay a lifetime registration fee of $78, with no further annual renewal fees.