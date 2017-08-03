25°
News

Council tough when it comes to animal control

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Aug 2017 6:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has built a reputation as being tough on animal control.

Last year the council introduced Queensland's strictest rules around desexing cats and dogs, with all dogs and cats sold or given away to be desexed or come with a voucher to cover the cost of the procedure.

If the animal is still whole, the new owner may be issued with a compliance order to have it desexed within 28 days or face a fine.

RELATED: Pet registration: Is the council charging us too much?

While all councils had to register cats under State Government legislation, that mandate was removed in 2013.

But the Fraser Coast council elected to continue to collect cat registration to help fund animal compliance programs.

On the Fraser Coast it costs $52.80 to register a desexed cat and $127 for a whole cat.

A whole cat aged more than 10 years could be registered for $89.20.

Early payment reduced the cost by $20, while concessions saved an extra $5 on the cost.

In Gympie, registering cats was no longer necessary, but micro-chipping cats was mandatory.

Bundaberg council also does not require cat owners to register their animal.

A permit was required to have more than two cats on one property.

The Sunshine Coast Council allows cat owners to pay a lifetime registration fee of $78, with no further annual renewal fees.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast pet registration

Pet registration: Is the council charging us too much?

Pet registration: Is the council charging us too much?

The Chronicle compared pet registration fees with nine other councils across the Queensland coast, which revealed we are paying more to register our pooches.

18 charged, $4000 of drugs seized by police in July

FILE

About 30 charges were laid across the Wide Bay Burnett district.

Cr defends religious freedom, prayer hall petition circulates

SPEAKING OUT: Cr George Seymour said he was opposed to petitions that target people on the basis of their religion.

A petition on the prayer hall's closure continues to circulate.

Six speedsters caught in Hevey Bay in just over an hour

Police nab speeding motorists.

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

SUNRISE host Samantha Armytage has labelled 2GB’s Alan Jones “a troublemaker

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Comedian Kitty Flanagan to bring 'Smashing' show to Brolga

Kitty Flanagan returns with her brand new show SMASHING!

Leave the kids at home!

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014