Council toughens watch on dog owners after fatal attack

"Dogs on-leash only" sign on Charlton Esplanade in Pialba.

"Dogs on-leash only" sign on Charlton Esplanade in Pialba. Cody Fox

A DOG attack on a Pialba beach, which ended in the tragic death of toy poodle, has prompted the council to introduce more measures to crackdown on irresponsible pet owners.

Eight-year-old dog Freddy was mauled to death by an unrestrained dog in an on-leash beach area last Friday.

Dorris James had her dog Freddy killed by a large dog at the beach. Photo taken with Freddy and her daughter Kerryn Homewood. Alistair Brightman

Council yesterday confirmed it would immediately step up beach patrols by animal management officers.

More signage is also part of the zero-tolerance plan to ensure dogs are kept on leashes in assigned areas.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said there had been an increase in concern from the public regarding behaviour of dogs in public.

"This move is born out of community frustration following continued attack and incidents, especially on our beaches,” Mr Diehm said

"The community is passing their concerns through the mayor and councillors.”

Dog lead enforcement - Fraser Coast Council CEO Ken Dishm. Cody Fox

The council will also review animal management local laws, regulations and fines in the coming months.

Potential changes could include reducing the number of off-leash dog areas in the region.

Tougher provisions could also be implemented, such as increased fines and penalties.

As of recently, dog owners face a fine of $261 if they let their pets roam free in on-leash areas.

"We have tried education, warnings and cautions, but it's clear the message isn't getting through,” Mr Diehm said.

"It's distressing to the community and indeed the owners of the pets that are being attacked and the parents of the children that are being attacked.

"It is not good enough that the leash is attached to the dog but it is dragging along the ground.

"The leash has to be in the owner's hand so they can control their pet.

Freddy's owner, 75-year-old retiree Doris James, was left devastated after her best friend was mauled at her feet.

As Mrs James rushed to the vet, she did not get details of the owner of the attacking dog.

The council is investigating the incident and is asking anyone who witnessed the attack, or has further information, to call 1300794929.

The attacking dog is described to be large-sized, muscular, with a big, wide head, covered in steel-coloured grey, smooth fur. The owner appeared to be a woman in her 20s.

The dog responsible could become declared dangerous.

The owner of a dangerous dog must follow certain protocols, including putting a muzzle on the dog when taken outside and paying a higher annual registration fee.

A list of off-leash walking areas is available on the council website.