Council treats the Coast for Christmas

THE festive season is well upon the Fraser Coast with decorations dressing the region.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said plenty of decorations and Christmas lights had filled the region creating a summer wonderland.

"The lights on the Christmas tree in front of the Maryborough City Hall and the living Christmas tree on the Esplanade at Scarness have been turned on," he said.

"We've also been joined by many community groups, such as the Yarn Bombers, who are brightening up the area around the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre."

As well as providing decorations for the living Christmas tree in Scarness park, Council has invested in:

Lighting and decorating rotundas at Urangan and Torquay Park;

Lights and decorations for the Maryborough City Hall;

Installing a Christmas tree in front of the City Hall and festive banners on the hall;

Lighting and decorating Council's Maryborough Customer Service windows facing Kent Street

Implementing the Festive Heart campaign based in the Maryborough City Hall from December 14 to 23 December and January 4 to 13;

Developing and implementing the Festive Fraser Coast Trail -designed to entice participants on a trail across participating Fraser Coast businesses and community venues, and;

Organising the publication of the Light Up Fraser Coast Christmas lights maps on the Council web page.

"In recent years Council's decoration efforts focused on light displays, such as the fig trees at Wetside and coloured lights in parks along the esplanade," Mayor Loft said.

"Early next year the Community Events team will prepare a report for Council to recommend future Christmas decorations and a Festive Fraser Coast campaign."

Through its grants program, Council also sponsored Christmas and New Year community events with $12,322 invested in to events including:

Hervey Bay Historical Society Carols on the Green;

Hervey Bay Christian Ministers' Association Carols by Candlelight at the Seafront Oval;

Maryborough Cricket Club New Year's Eve Family fun Fair and Fireworks;

Burrum District Community Centre Christmas Carnival;

Burrum Heads Progress Association Village Green Christmas Party, and;

Friends of the Brolga New Year's Eve Community Celebration.

Council also sponsors Carols in Queens Park through Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.