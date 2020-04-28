Council tree destruction discussion now open

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. The view through the trees to the ocean.

THE council is calling for feedback on how it should deal with the destruction of trees in its parks and reserves.

This follows the poisoning of a section of trees between the Esplanade and Mant St at Point Vernon.

In a report to the January council meeting it was estimated the cost to rehabilitate the Mant St site would be $40,000 over four years.

That would include soil testing which pinpointed the poisoning, replanting and establishing the new trees, fencing and the information hoarding.

“Council had proposed to use 2.1-metre-high temporary fencing to cordon off the area as it rehabilitated the site and act as a billboard to raise community awareness about illegal vegetation damage,” Councillor David Lewis said.

“The proposal generated informal feedback through councillors and staff.

“Some residents of Mant St supported the proposal, some did not. Residents from other areas also expressed similar views.”

It was decided the project would be put on hold so the council could undertake further community consultation.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pop-up forums and open days planned as part of a community survey cannot be held.

Cr Lewis said the council would use their online engagement website, an online survey and online activities with key stakeholder groups

The survey is available on frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/ and will close on Friday, May 22.

Residents will be able to log on to view the project information and leave feedback.