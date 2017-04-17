Council unveils bold new plan for Maryborough's CBD

THE Fraser Coast council is working on a bold new plan to bring new businesses into Maryborough's central business district.



The initiative, called Celebrate Maryborough, is a program that is designed to fill the vacant commercial and retail outlets with creative projects or start-up businesses.



It is aimed at linking property owners who have vacant premises with entrepreneurs and artists who are looking to trial a start-up business or a low-cost space to display and sell products.

There are more than 50 empty shops in Maryborough's CBD.



Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the council was working with building owners to implement the program and fill those unoccupied retail and commercial spaces.



"At this point no building owners have signed up to the program, however with the appointment of the City Heart and Precinct Co-ordinator the council now had a resource to assist with the delivery and marketing of the program," Cr Sanderson said.



"The program was modelled on successful programs being modelled in other regions.



"However it depends on participation from business owners," he said.



Stacey Gleich, the owner of Parkside Cafe in Adelaide St, said the initiative could prove to be very beneficial for the CBD, but she said the council had to strongly promote it.



She said it had been a challenging time for many businesses in Maryborough.



"Everyone had felt the effects of the downturn," she said.



"We definitely need more shops in the area.



"I would support anything that brings more shops to the CBD."



Mrs Gleich said she and her husband were also exploring ways to develop their business and they were hoping to eventually open a wine bar of a night.

