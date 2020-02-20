Council updates disaster policy

Fraser Coast Regional Council has updated its Disaster Management Levy Policy to keep pace with changes in legislation.

Funds raised by the levy help the council develop and maintain its disaster response capability and build resilience to enable Fraser Coast communities to withstand and recover from disasters.

The funds can be used for upgrades to facilities used during disasters, help with the running costs of regional State Emergency Service groups, purchasing equipment to improve the council’s preparation and response and set up and maintain the early warning network.

Chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Rolf Light said the new policy took into account changes in State Government legislation as well as the names of the other state-based Emergency Service Agencies.

“The Disaster Management Levy Committee has also been replaced. Rather than rely on a small committee, we now use consultation and feedback from the quarterly Local Disaster Management Group meetings,” he said.

“The LDMG is comprised of representatives from all emergency service agencies as well as service providers like Ergon and non-government organisations like the Red Cross.”