Environment

Council to use former Environmental Levy funds to buy land

Carlie Walker
by
5th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will buy more land to add to its conservation network using funds from the former Environmental Levy.

"The funds will be allocated to further Council's environmental efforts," Environmental Portfolio Councillor David Lewis said.

"Some will be allocated to buy land with high conservation values."

A further $40,000 will be allocated to build walking tracks at the Beelbi Creek Reserve and $175,000 will be used for environmental programs.

The land on River Heads Road has significant habitat for the endangered black-breasted button-quail and vulnerable koala and includes endangered regional ecosystems and wetland areas. 

At Beelbi Creek on the Pialba-Burrum Heads Road, the Council bought 42 ha on two adjoining blocks which have rare flora such as Melaleuca cheelii, mature paperbark trees and vulnerable wallum froglets. 

It also includes "Of Concern" regional ecosystems, wetland and is part of a State designated significant regional wildlife corridor. 

The Council owns and manages more than 115 ha of land which was purchased using funds from the Environmental Levy.

At today's meeting (Wednesday, February 28) Council also decided to expand the membership of its Environmental Advisory Group to include representatives from the Burnett Mary Regional Group and the Mary River Catchment Co-ordination Committee.

"Both groups have asked to be a part of Council's environmental efforts," Cr Lewis said.

"It is great to see that the various land use and environmental groups across the Fraser Coast are linking together.

"With a united front there are many issues that we will be able to tackle.

environmental levy fccouncil fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle
