FCRC CEO Ken Diehm.
COUNCIL: Vote on transparency measures delayed

Carlie Walker
22nd Jan 2020 7:00 PM
FRASER Coast councillors have asked for further investigation before voting on the council’s new transparency measures.

The vote was taken at yesterday’s Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, with chief executive Ken Diehm to research the matter further.

Under the proposed plan, meetings previously held behind closed doors will be open to the public and council debate and decisions published.

It proposes a number of changes to meeting processes to improve transparency of the council’s decision-making process.

“These proposed changes pre-empt the reforms being considered by the State Government in response to the Crime and Corruption Commission’s Operation Belcarra and exceed the requirements of the current Local Government Act,” Mayor George Seymour said earlier this month.

