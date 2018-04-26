Council to vote on pruning options for Aquatic Centre trees

OLD trees near the Maryborough Aquatic Centre could be trimmed depending on the outcome of a council vote at Wednesday's meeting.

Councillors will vote to investigate options on pruning trees in the McDowall Car Park in Kent St at their meeting.

It follows community complaints the trees are causing damage to the children's play area at the aquatic centre.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who will move the motion, said it was an issue that had been raised by him on a number of occasions.

"Those trees are dropping such a heavy load of weight, it gets into the system and messes the play area up," Cr Truscott said.

"People have told me they're disappointed to see the children's play area broken down and unable to be used because of damage from leaves and branches.

"We're not looking to remove the trees, just find a solution for the branches."

Cr Truscott explained pruning would be the best option, as the trees were most likely on a heritage-listing.