It’s a terrible situation if society and our Government cannot guarantee things will run smoothly at what is one of the most distressing times in our life.
Council to vote on report to find suitable memorial areas

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

FUNERAL ceremonies and caskets could be seen in public parks and spaces across the Fraser Coast.

In today's council meeting, Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott will move for a report to be prepared on suitable secluded locations to conduct funeral ceremonies in parks and reserves across the region.

Funeral directors have approached the council about using parks to hold ceremonies to "meet the wishes of deceased persons and families".

Cr Truscott said he was in favour of caskets being involved in potential public memorial services if suitable secluded locations in local parks could be found.

"I certainly think it's worth the council considering this option, as there are secluded areas in our parks and open spaces where the services could be held," he said.

"Some might consider it inappropriate, however there are a lot of other people who wouldn't be bothered."

"Council should not stand in the way of a deceased person's wishes".

Council documents state there is currently no policy in place to deal with the holding of funeral ceremonies in community parks nor for the spreading of ashes in public places.

"Anecdotally it is understood that the scattering of ashes occurs at various locations without any formal application process," the documents reads.

It's a proposal Jim Kirk, the owner of funeral business J Kirk and Sons Funerals, agrees with. Mr Kirk said the proposal would give families more options rather than holding a service in a church or funeral home.

But he questioned how many people would want the option of a public funeral ceremony.

"We haven't seen a big call for these types of memorial services, but it's been years since we've held a public one," Mr Kirk said.

"I don't think the council will get the percentage of people they're thinking they will get."

In 2011, Bundaberg Regional Council moved to prevent funeral ceremonies in parks, reserves and foreshores which involve the casket or the deceased.

A spokesman from the Local Government Association of Queensland said fees charged for the approval for the use of parks were "usually to cover the basis of cost recovery".

"The council might have to deal with some public resistance depending on the time and location," the spokesman said.
 

