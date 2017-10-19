Council votes on new plan for flying foxes

FLYING FOXES: A resolution on the management of the animals was voted on at the LGAQ's annual conference.

FLYING FOXES: A resolution on the management of the animals was voted on at the LGAQ's annual conference. Paul Donaldson BUN050917SWAMP8

A NEW approach for handling flying fox populations could become a reality after a resolution at the Local Government Association of Queensland's annual conference.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was one of 127 that voted for a resolution to investigate suitable habitats for flying foxes away from urban areas at the conference earlier this week.

Councillor Denis Chapman said it would mean councils could plan their approach to assisting the flying fox community.

"I'm not for shifting flying foxes out of the area personally... (but) it means council's can start lobbying the State Government on handling the animal's impact on communities,” Cr Chapman said.