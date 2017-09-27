Council votes to give late library fines the flick

LIBRARY LOVING: Deputy mayor George Seymour said the abolition of overdue book fines would allow more residents to enjoy library facilities.

LIBRARY LOVING: Deputy mayor George Seymour said the abolition of overdue book fines would allow more residents to enjoy library facilities. Blake Antrobus

BOOK lovers no longer need to worry about any late returns to Fraser Coast libraries.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council voted unanimously to abolish late fines from Fraser Coast libraries at yesterday's council meeting.

The motion means residents will no longer be penalised for not returning library books on time.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said the fines were costing the council too much time and staff resources to administer.

"I spoke to the librarians... when I kept getting contacted by families who said they no longer visit the library because they couldn't afford to pay off their fines,” Cr Seymour said.

"When I looked into it a bit further, I started to realise we're still one of the only councils still doing the fines, I think one of 14 in the whole state.

"It's found to be more effective when you don't have fines that people start bringing them (books) back.”

Currently, overdue fines of 25 cents per day per item are charged for resources and $1 per day for Quick Reads (new releases).

Fines are capped at a maximum of $20 per person.

Cr Seymour said abolishing library fines would encourage people to use the libraries.

"They are community hubs for people of all ages and interests...they promote inclusion, engagement and lifelong learning,” he said.

The existing library procedure relating to damaged and non-returned items remains in place.