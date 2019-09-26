Council votes yes to lighting up new skate park

LIGHTING GETS TICK: Lighting will be installed at the new Pialba skate park after council voted on the issue. Tye Niha gets some serious airtime.

LIGHTING GETS TICK: Lighting will be installed at the new Pialba skate park after council voted on the issue. Tye Niha gets some serious airtime. Alistair Brightman

A SEEMINGLY simple suggestion to add lights to Pialba's new skate park sparked spirited debate at yesterday's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

The proposal was ultimately voted through when councillors met in Glenwood, but not before considerable discussion.

The proposal was for the lights to be on until 9pm on special occasions and Friday and Saturday nights, with the lighting to be gradually reduced over a 10-minute period.

The council was asked to consider whether that should be changed to 8.30pm and this amendment was accepted.

A possible amendment was also raised, questioning if the lighting could be used seven days a week, as is the case at Maryborough Skate Park.

This amendment was voted down.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the new skate park, built 300 metres from the existing park on Torquay Rd, was now of concern to residents, who had been informed there would be no lighting.

He questioned whether the money spent on the new skate park would have been better spent upgrading the existing park near commercial properties, rather than adding a park in a residential area and then adding lighting.

Mayor George Seymour spoke against the motion, adding that he would support the addition of lighting to the Torquay Rd skate park, which was in a commercial area and would not impact residents.

He said lights were not in the original design of the skate park.

The total cost of installing the lights would be $41,500 and the project would take 10 weeks.

The operational cost of lighting the park was estimated at $315 per year, plus maintenance and repairs.

The proposal said community consultation was limited due to time constraints.

Adjacent residents objected to the idea, based on concerns about night time use.

The motion was passed 9-2, with light to turn off at 8.30pm instead of 9pm.